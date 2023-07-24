On Monday, July 17, a crowd gathered once again to honor U.S. Grant, as the U.S. Grant Homestead Association hosted a dedication ceremony for the new U.S. Grant barn mural located on State Route 125 on the property of Kenneth Waterfield between Georgetown and Hamersville. From the left, local singer Harriett Groh, Stan Purdy (president of the U.S. Grant Homestead Association), Megan Wood (executive director and CEO of Ohio History Connection), Doug McDonald, and Kenneth Waterfield. Photo provided

A crowd gathered for the dedication of the new U.S. Grant barn painting located on State Route 125 between Georgetown and Hamersville on the property of Kenneth Waterfield. Photo by Wade Linville

Stan Purdy, president of the U.S. Grant Homestead Association, served as the master of ceremonies for the July 17 dedication held for the new U.S. Grant barn painting. Photo by Wade Linville

Ulysses S. Grant, whose boyhood home is located in Georgetown, is arguably one of the most important people in Ohio’s history. Local organizations go to great lengths to honor U.S. Grant, the commanding general who led the Union Army to victory in the Civil War and served as the 18th president of the United States.

On Monday, July 17, a crowd gathered once again to honor U.S. Grant, as the U.S. Grant Homestead Association hosted a dedication ceremony for the new U.S. Grant barn mural located on State Route 125 on the property of Kenneth Waterfield between Georgetown and Hamersville.

Stan Purdy, president of the U.S. Grant Homestead Association, served as the master of ceremonies for Monday’s dedication.

Purdy recognized some individuals who played key roles in the creation of the new Grant barn painting.

Among those attending the dedication ceremony was Ohio History Connection executive director and CEO, Megan Wood.

“I don’t have to lecture you today about why Ulysses S. Grant is important, that’s why we’re all here. But it’s wonderful, just past his big birthday, to be able to unveil something like this to remind everyone that we’re going to continue to tell Grant’s story very loud and proud,” Wood said during the July 17 dedication.

Among those recognized by Purdy was the owner of the barn.

“He has been cooperative and enthusiastic about this project from the beginning,” Purdy said of barn owner Kenneth Waterfield.

Waterfield was issued a plaque from the U.S. Grant Homestead Association for his contributions to the project, and got the opportunity to say a few words about the project during Monday’s dedication ceremony.

“Words cannot explain what I feel right now. First of all, I would like to thank all of you for coming,” said Waterfield, glad to see many friends and family in attendance to the dedication ceremony.

“It just means so much that we all come together here to remember what is important in this country, that’s the freedom we have and people like President Grant (General Grant as he was at the time) to fulfill the mission of keeping us safe and free,” said Waterfield.

Local Scouts posted the colors for the dedication ceremony.

Leading in prayer was Pastor Dan Pelzel, and singing the “Star Spangled Banner” and “Battle Hymn of the Republic” was local singer Harriett Groh.

Ohio History Connection sponsored the creation of the large, hand-painted mural of President Ulysses S. Grant on a historic barn just west of Georgetown.

Born in nearby Pt. Pleasant in Clermont County, Grant spent his formative years in Georgetown where his father ran a tannery. It was from Georgetown that Grant left to enroll in the United States Military Academy.

Today, historic Georgetown welcomes visitors to Grant’s Boyhood Home and the small school house where he studied, sites operated by Ohio History Connection and the U.S. Grant Homestead Association.

The mural was painted by Scott Hagan, who rendered the Ohio Bicentennial logo on barns in every Ohio county around for Ohio Bicentennial in 2003. The design – prepared by graphic artist David Browning – shows Grant as he appeared in a photograph taken while he served as the 18th president.

A similar image appears on the $50 bill. The mural was paid for by private donated funds.

Doug McDonald took to the podium to speak of the important role U.S. Grant played in the history of the United States, how his life impacted the course of U.S. history as commanding general and U.S. president. During his time as U.S. president, he vigorously pursued equality in America and is well known for his prosecution of the Ku Klux Klan.

“It’s a proper time to reflect on how Ulysses S. Grant should be remembered by the nation, in particular, by his native state of Ohio,” McDonald said during the July 17 dedication ceremony. “I will assert today that Ulysses Grant is the most important and most significant native in Ohio’s entire state history.”

Visit the U.S. Grant Homestead Association online at https://usgrantboyhoodhome.org.

Visit Ohio History Connection online at https://www.ohiohistory.org.