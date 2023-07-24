Home News Beacon Hill kids hold lemonade stand to raise money for dog shelter News Beacon Hill kids hold lemonade stand to raise money for dog shelter July 24, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint ❮ ❯ A group of friends from Beacon Hill Subdivision in Mt. Orab took time this summer to hold a lemonade stand, raising money to purchase supplies for the Brown County Humane Society Dog Shelter. View Comments Ripley moderate rain enter location 45.2 ° F 47.2 ° 43.9 ° 86 % 4.7mph 36 % Thu 44 ° Fri 39 ° Sat 49 ° Sun 52 ° Mon 45 °