The Ohio “Backpack Bill” has played a significant role in sparking discussions about proposed change at St. Michael School in Ripley.

“This bill has the potential to revolutionize our financial situation, allowing us to consistently meet our budget and not have to dip into money left to the school and parish,” said St. Michael Principal Andy Arn.

The “Backpack Bill” would make all public, non-public, charter and home school students eligible for a state scholarship, funded through an education savings account. This is a voucher program which is based on parent income and could award parents up to $6,000 a year for their child’s education.

“We went from 58 students to 140 students in seven years, so there is a need for our school. We would add a high school which would meet the needs of the community. We have students from Bethel, Fayetteville, Winchester, and Kentucky, not just Ripley and Georgetown. We are interested in exploring this idea, but no firm plans have been made, and we will not rush into this,” said Arn.

“We are a school of traditional values, there is a demand for that type of schooling. I think we could fill a high school, but we don’t have a lot of money for such a project. We have talked to Ripley about their building in Aberdeen, we have talked about the old MRDD building in Georgetown but haven’t looked at it. There has been talk about the old Trapp and Wilson building, but it would have to be fixed up and we don’t have the money for that. I want to do this right, not half-way, I want the students to have a full high school experience, sports, and social events,” Arn added.

“Fr. Amberger has been supportive 100% of this idea and has always been a big supporter of the school. The Archdiocese of Cincinnati is behind us with support and direction. I just want to let the people know that we have no firm plans at this time, but we are pursuing the idea of a high school,” he continued.

Ripley’s St. Michael School has been in many different locations since it was started in the early 19th century. Second Street where the Methodist Church stands was an early location. In 1864, a two-story brick building was erected next to the church and classes were held on the first floor. This building is now gone, the prayer garden is in its place. In 1890, the school was moved to where the Parish Hall is today, and on September 23, 1923 the cornerstone was laid for the current building at 300 Market Street.