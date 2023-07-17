Four individuals were indicted on charges by a Brown County grand jury June 28.

Yuri Watson, 29, homeless, was indicted on one count of assault (fourth degree felony), one count of obstructing official business (fifth degree felony), and one count of resisting arrest (first degree misdemeanor).

According to the indictment, it was on or about June 12 of this year when Watson allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to deputy Shaun Inlow.

Jaymes Magley, 34, of Williston, ND, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (third degree felony), one count of receiving stolen property (fourth degree felony), and one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Laraina Michelle Holder, 46, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Michael Bolin, 29, of Williamsburg, was indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, amphetamine, fifth degree felonies).