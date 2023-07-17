Donald Lee Maloney, age 85, of Higginsport, Ohio died Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilation Center near Ripley, Ohio. He was the owner and operator of Community Lanes Bowling Alley in Georgetown, Ohio, a United States Army Reserve veteran, member of the FOE #2293 in Georgetown, Ohio, former Fire Chief for the Higginsport Fire Department and owner and operator of the former Maysville Glass Shop in Maysville, Kentucky, Maloney’s Grocery and Maloney’s Sunoco Gas Station both in Higginsport, Ohio. Don was born May 18, 1938 in Utopia, Ohio the son of the late Edward J. Maloney and Anna Francis (Litzinger) Souder and husband Sidney. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson – Christopher Maloney; one brother – Edwin Maloney and two sisters – Mary Geschwind and Sr. Clare Litzinger

Mr. Maloney is survived by his loving wife of 63 years – Jo-Ann (Crawford) Maloney whom he married December 19, 1959; three children – Dona Starrett and husband Rob of Georgetown, Ohio, Kathy Adams and husband Matt of Higginsport and Donald “Buck” Maloney and wife Lori of Georgetown, Ohio; eight grandchildren – Chassity Fender and husband Dylan of Georgetown, Ohio, Megan Howard and fiancé Richard Hale of Eaton, Ohio, Robert H. Starrett and wife Heather of Georgetown, Ohio, Mallory Lahey and husband Ben of Anderson, Ohio and Katlyn Adams and Steven Boyce of Anderson, Ohio, Kyler Adams and wife Mindy of New Richmond, Ohio, Trent Maloney and Claire Brookbank of Georgetown, Ohio and Michael Maloney and wife Joanna of San Diego, California; thirteen great grandchildren – Anistin and Gavin Fender, Lila, Tyson and Hayley Howard, Jacob and Sage Meranda, Cayden, Quinn and Crew Lahey, Tripp and Addi Adams and Brayden Martinez; one sister – Laura Routt and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, July 15, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Friday, July 14, 2023 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Shinkles Ridge Cemetery near Georgetown, Ohio.

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com