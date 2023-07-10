Chloe Crawford (left) and Rosie Pagett (right), coordinators of this year’s Ripley Lions Club Fourth of July Festival chili cookoff. Photo by Wade Linville

Payne Zimmerman, left, won both the 155-176 and 177-198 weight class divisions during this year’s Ripley Lions Club Fourth of July Festival arm wrestling competition hosted by former world arm wrestling champion Sam Cooper. Photo by Wade Linville

Harriett Groh plays host to this year’s Ripley Lions Club Fourth of July Festival talent show. Photo by Wade Linville

Gracie Blackburn was the winner of this year’s Ripley Lions Club Fourth of July Festival Chili Cookoff. Photo by Wade Linville

Winners of the Ripley Lions Club Fourth of July Festival talent show. From the left, Brilee Tenhundfeld (12 and under), April Michael (18 and over), and Allyson Shrout (13-17). Photo by Wade Linville

Mike Innis, left, won the 221 and over weight class of the Ripley Lions Club Fourth of July arm wrestling competition hosted by former world arm wrestling champion Sam Cooper. Cooper can be seen officiating the competition. Photo by Wade Linville

Contestants in the Ripley Lions Club Fourth of July Festival decorated bike contest. Photo by Wade Linville

Ripley’s Honorary Dog Mayor, Dyna, made a special appearance at the Ripley Fourth of July Festival pet show. Photo provided

A long-standing tradition carried on in southern Brown County on June 30 and July 1, as the Ripley Lions Club once again hosted its annual Fourth of July Fireworks Festival on the banks of the Ohio River.

The festival kicked off Friday, June 30 with several events taking place to provide fun and entertainment for those of all ages.

Friday’s festivities began with a youth fishing tournament at the Ripley Lions Club Shelter on Front Street at 7 a.m., followed by a kids’ Patriotic Decorated Bike Contest at 1 p.m.

Winning the kindergarten and under age group was the bike owned by Everly of Ripley.

Weston, of Ripley, earned first place in the first grade through third grade division, and winning the fourth grade through sixth grade division was Paisley, also of Ripley.

The youth Cornhole competition followed at 2 p.m. and at 3 p.m. it was Ripley’s Honorary Dog Mayor, Dyna, making an appearance for the June 30 pet show.

A sizely crowd gathered around Ripley Lions Club Shelter at 5 p.m. on June 30 for the arm wrestling competition hosted by former world arm wrestling champion Sam Cooper. It’s been years since Cooper last put on an arm wrestling competition in Ripley, and the return of the arm wrestling competition drew a number of big arms to the small town to compete.

In the 221 and over weight class, it was Mike Innis of Milford finishing as the champion.

Payne Zimmerman, of Cherry Fork, competed in two different weight classes, winning both the 155-176 division and the 177-198 division. Jeremy Dees was the winner in the 199-220 division.

It was Savannah Ridner of Mt. Orab winning the women’s arm wrestling division.

Winning first prize in the chili cook-off on June 30 was Ripley’s own Gracie Blackburn.

Coordinating this year’s chili cook-off were Ripley Lions Club members Rosie Pagett and Chloe Crawford.

The Poker and Big Wheel competition got rolling at 5 p.m. and at 8 p.m. it was the Pedigo Ensemble performing live music for the crowd.

Saturday’s events began with a youth fishing tournament at 7 a.m., followed by the annual baby show at 8 a.m.

After the conclusion of the pie/cake contest, the popular Fourth of July Decorated Hat Contest sponsored by Jeff and Harriett Groh.

Winning the “Most Patriotic” division of the hat contest was Ripley’s own Judy Brooks.

Winning the “Ripley Themed” division of the hat contest was Ripley’s Sondra Grant with her hat featuring the historic Rankin House.

Winning the “Most Glamorous” division of the hat contest was Michelle Turner, a local educator.

Winning the men’s division of the decorated hat contest was Alvin Wallace, a member of Ripley Village Council.

Judy Brooks’ hat also won Best in Show.

The Ripley Lions Club Fourth of July Fireworks Festival’s annual talent show brought some exceptional talent to Front Street to compete in front of the crowd of spectators.

In the 12 and under division of the talent show, it was Brilee Tenhundfeld of Russellville winning over the judges with her original song “Knots” and earning first place.

It was Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington cheerleader Allyson Shrout winning the 13-17 age division by showing off some of her cheer skills.

In the 18 and over division, it was April Michael, of Hillsboro, taking first place in the talent show with her singing of Martina McBride’s “Independence Day”.

What followed on Saturday were the adult Cornhole competition, the Poker/Big Wheel competition, the popular duck race, and live entertainment by Late Night Freeway.

The festival concluded with a dazzling fireworks show over the Ohio River, capping off what was another successful year of the Ripley Lions Club Fourth of July Fireworks Fest.