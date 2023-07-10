Peggy Jean Kiser (Moore), of Sardinia, Ohio passed away Friday July 7, 2023 at the age 72. She was born in Brown County, Ohio to the late John and Betty (nee Ring) Moore.

Peggy is survived by her devoted husband Richard C Kiser, her loving children Clay (Kellie) Kiser, Clint (Melinda) Kiser all of Sardinia, Ohio, adoring grandchildren Gavin, Emma, Matthew and Olivia, sister Linda Johnson of Mt. Orab, Oh , sister Nancy (Ron) Wilmoth, of Sardinia, Oh, sister Robin (Terry) Perkins of Milford, Oh, sister Jay Steinman of Georgetown, Oh, sister Karla (John) Carson of Mt. Orab, Oh, brother Jack (Paula) Moore of Mt. Orab, Oh and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents Peggy was preceded in death by her infant brother Gary L Moore, sister Patricia “Tricia” Hendrixson.

Peggy received a Bachelors in education from Wilmington college. She taught special education at Fayetteville School and continued substituting at various Brown County Schools. She was a dispatcher for the Ohio State Patrol for nearly ten years, the owner/operator of Moore’s Delicatessen in Mt. Orab, a former Eagle Township Zoning inspector and entrepreneur in several business ventures. Peggy enjoyed being a member of the WPOA “Dandiliners” line dancing team and the Waynoka Gardening Club.

Regarded as the matriarch of her family; Peggy was an avid gardener and loved being in her flower beds, feeding her birds and always made time for those she loved.

A celebration of life will be held on July 17, 2023 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm at the Venue at Lake Grant.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family during this difficult time.