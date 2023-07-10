Life’s Ultimate Martial Arts Academy was honored at the International Martial Arts Hall of Fame in Orlando, FL May 26 and 27.

The LUMA Academy Team recently attended the bi-annual World Head of Family Sokeship Council, the International Martial Arts Hall of Fame. With students, instructors, masters, and grandmasters of the arts from around the world (roughly 140 countries across the world is represented and is the largest gathering of Masters/Grandmasters). Seminars and awards banquets are held during this extraordinary event.

LUMA members receiving recognition were:

Amber Snipes

Outstanding Asst. Instructor Award

(She also sits as the Academy’s Lil Champions Program Director for ages 3 to 6)

Wendell Shelton

Outstanding Asst. Instructor Award

Michael Bond

Outstanding Asst. Instructor Award

Joshua Malott

Outstanding Asst. Instructor Award

Nathaniel Goodwin

Outstanding Student Award

Anavrin Henderson

Outstanding Leadership Award

Abby Cotten

Outstanding Leadership Award

Grandmaster/Professor Adam Snipes is the owner and chief instructor at LUMA Academy. GM Snipes Received/Recognized as Founders Award for his A.C.T Defense Systems (Adaptive Combat Training) and is now Internationally Recognized as a New Style of Martial Arts owned by GM Snipes. GM Snipes is an alumni martial arts hall of famer and is a hall fame inductee both national and international.

“We have such an Amazing group of Instructors. I am very proud of our team here at the Academy, they train just as hard as they teach. Their love and passion for the arts and students are unsurpassed, we all love sharing all the great benefits Martial Arts has to offer through Life Skills to every student. As a family-based Academy, I couldn’t be more proud of our team for being recognized by myself and the International Martial Arts Hall of Fame, they all definitely deserve it! On behalf of ourselves and our communities we serve, we thank everyone for your support,” said Snipes.