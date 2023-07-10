After not fielding a football team last season, Fayetteville-Perry High School will be back and competing again in Division VII this fall, according to the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s division breakdowns for 2023-24, which were announced recently.

The Rockets had competed in Division VII since 2015 before cancelling last season, reportedly because of low participation numbers. They had competed in the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference since 2017. In their last season, in 2021-22, they were fifth in the SBAAC National Division at 1-4, 5-6 overall. The season before that, they had a winning record in both the conference and overall at 3-2 and 5-3, respectively.

Based on enrollment numbers, F-P had the same 2023 adjusted football enrollment number as October 2021 – 96. It will be a member of Region 28 for football, according to the OHSAA.

No area Brown County schools will change divisions in any sport in 2023-24, per updated divisional breakdowns for boys and girls basketball, which were announced last week using competitive balance data submitted last season. All other winter sports will use the same divisions as last year as the upcoming school year is the second year of the current base enrollment data cycle.

The OHSAA uses enrollment data provided by the Ohio Department of Education to determine each school’s base enrollment numbers for girls and boys sports. The base enrollment data is collected every other year to be used for two school years.

Western Brown softballer Stratton earns scholarship

Western Brown High School’s Kate Stratton was recently honored by the Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association.

Stratton, a senior, was the southwest region’s recipient of the Dolores Billhardt Scholarship. A first baseman, she was a second-team all-Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference selection in 2023, batting .301 with 17 runs batted in and 19 runs scored in 21 games.

The scholarship is presented annually by the OHSFSCA to players that show a combination of softball ability, community involvement and academic success.

Three greater Cincinnati officials honored

Three officials with area ties have been honored by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Dave Campbell, who officiated basketball, football, cross country and track and field across the Cincinnati area, was among 14 individuals enshrined in the OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame on June 24 at the Hilton Polaris in Columbus.

According to the OHSAA, the 14 inductees were honored for outstanding officiating careers and significant contributions to interscholastic officiating in Ohio.

“We are proud to have an Officials Hall of Fame where the best in Ohio are recognized for their outstanding careers and their dedication to officiating,” said Beau Rugg, OHSAA Director of Officiating and Sports Management and a member of the Hall of Fame. “Officiating is a service, and these 14 highly respected individuals have earned induction into the Hall of Fame through their commitment to that service.”

Also, Cincinnati area officials Erin Kenney-Levin, who officiates girls basketball, and Robert Meredith Jr., who officiates boys swimming and diving, were among 20 individuals named 2022-23 OHSAA Officials of the Year. Those officials were selected through a process that includes OHSAA staff, OHSAA Directors of Officiating Development and local officials associations.