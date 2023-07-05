Danny L. Fryman, age 80, of Coon Rapids, MN, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Unity Hospital in Fredly, MN. He was born January 1, 1943, son of the late Leroy and Bernie Hauke Fryman. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary McDonough Fryman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Keith Fryman.

Danny honorably served his country in the United States Air Force.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Kimberly (Duane) Gay of MN; son, Todd Fryman of MN; 5 granddaughters, Danyelle (Andrew) Jacobs, Cassandra Gay, Adrianne Marshall, Bree Fryman, Mackenzie Erickson; 8 great-grandchildren and his sister, Deborah Craycraft.

Danny will be cremated. Family and friends are invited to a memorial gathering from 10:00AM, until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Meeker Funeral Home, 308 N. Columbus St., Russellville. Pastor Tom Bolinger will officiate. Burial of cremated remains will follow at Linwood Cemetery in Russellville.

