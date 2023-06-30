The junior was the lone area Brown County all-stater, earning honorable mention

On the mound, Eastern Brown High School’s Wyatt Haupt was second in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference in wins with eight, tied for second in strikeouts (87 in 66-2/3 innings), and had the lowest earned run average (0.74) of any SHAC pitcher logging 50 or more innings.

A competitor, a talent, and a privilege to coach.

That’s how Eastern Brown High School baseball coach Steve Goetz describes Warriors’ pitcher/infielder Wyatt Haupt.

The Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association obviously took notice, at least on the first two. And how couldn’t the OHSBCA.

Following an incredible season that saw Haupt dominate at the plate and on the mound, the junior was recently named to the OHSBCA all-state honorable mention team.

Haupt was selected in Division III as a utility player. He was the only area Brown County player named to any of the all-state teams.

“Wyatt is a competitor, not to mention he’s very talented,” Warrior coach Steve Goetz said following a Haupt pitching victory near the end of the season. “Just a great kid – always a privilege to coach kids like Wyatt.”

Haupt was among the Southern Hills Athletic Conference leaders in most pitching and hitting categories and was an all-conference pick for the second consecutive year. On the mound, he was second in the SHAC in wins with 8 (he would finish the season 8-0), tied for second in strikeouts (87 in 66-2/3 innings), and had the lowest earned run average (0.74) of any SHAC pitcher logging 50 or more innings.

At the plate, he was fourth in the SHAC in batting (.423) and tied for fifth in both runs batted in (28) and home runs (1), helping lead the Warriors to section and district championships and then to the regional playoffs, where they would lose a heartbreaker in the semifinals, 8-5, to Harrison Central, which would go on to finish as the state Division III runner-up. He also had 24 runs scored in 22 games, along with seven triples, six doubles and 13 stolen bases, with a fielding percentage of .914.

Yes, an all-around talent.

He was also the Brown County boys Athlete of the Week for his performance in a game in late April when he went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, five RBI and three runs scored in a 21-2 victory over North Adams High School. He also pitched four innings in the game, which was shortened to five innings, allowing three hits and one earned run to improve to 5-0 on the season for the Warriors, who were 9-1 and atop Division I in the SHAC at the time.

He may have had an even bigger game earlier in the month when he went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two triples, five RBI and four runs scored and pitched two hitless innings, striking out six, in a 27-0 five-inning victory over West Union High School.

Dominating. That, too, was Wyatt Haupt in 2023.