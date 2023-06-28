Lucian Thompson, 91 years of age, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Mercy Health Anderson Hospital, in Cincinnati.

Lucian was born on July 1, 1931, in Lancaster, Kentucky, the son of the late Aurben and Effie (Preston) Thompson. After serving in the United States Army during the Korean conflict, Lucian worked as a control operator for Dayton Power & Light. He belonged to the Fincastle Baptist Church, in Sardinia, where he served as the song director.

In addition to his parents, Lucian was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Thompson; two brothers; and a sister. Lucian is survived by his wife, Margie (McCulley) Thompson, whom he married on December 19, 1953. He also leaves his son, Doug (Patti) Thompson, of Miamisburg; and his daughter, Cindy (Jeff) Myers, of Brookeville, Ohio. Lucian will be missed by his six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, at the Fincastle Baptist Church, in Sardinia, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held following visitation on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 1:00 pm, at the Fincastle Baptist Church, in Sardinia. Jeff Buchold will officiate the service.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 3:00 pm, in the Highland Memorial Cemetery, in Miamisburg, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Lucian’s honor to the Fincastle Baptist Church, 12900 State Route 62, Sardinia, Oh 45171.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home.