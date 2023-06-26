Emmalee Jimison, second from right, will participate in cheerleading at Morehead (Kentucky) State University. Photo: Eastern Brown High School

Kaylen Tabor, second from right, signed to play soccer at Ohio Christian University in Circleville. Photo: Eastern Brown High School

Amiyah Tull, front center, looks to be amber of the women’s basketball team at Ohio Christian University in Circleville. Photo: Western Brown High School

Abi Miller, front center, plans to compete on the women’s wrestling team at Tiffin (Ohio) University in 2023-24. Photo: Western Brown High School

Hannah Fite, front center, signed to play women’s soccer just down the road at the University of Cincinnati Clermont. Photo: Western Brown High School

Corbyn Cunningham, front row second from left, looks to wrestle West Virginia University of Technology in Beckley, West Virginia. Photo: Western Brown High School

Logan Cover, front row second from left, will play women’s intercollegiate wheelchair basketball at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Photo: Western Brown High School

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington will be entering the transfer portal.

Sort of.

The school in Ripley announced June 12 that, beginning with the 2024-25 school year, RULH will move from the Ohio High School Athletic Association Southwest District to the OHSAA Southeast District.

The upcoming school year – 2023-24 – will be the school’s last in the Southwest District.

The move will align Ripley with all but one of the other teams in the school’s athletic league – the Southern Hills Athletic Conference. With the move, Fayetteville-Perry High School will be the only Southwest District member in the 10-team SHAC.

In a letter to RULH Superintendent James Wilkins II and the Southwest and Southeast district athletic boards dated June 12, OHSAA Executive Director Douglas Ute wrote, “This letter will represent the final decision by the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Executive Director’s Office regarding Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington School District’s request to have Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School discontinue its membership in the Southwest District and transfer its affiliation to the Southeast District.”

Among area Brown County schools, Ripley will join fellow SHAC member Eastern Brown High School in the Southeast District in ’24-25. Other current Southeast District teams in the SHAC are Fairfield, Lynchburg-Clay, Manchester, North Adams, Peebles, West Union and Whiteoak. Ripley has been a member of the SHAC since the league first started play in 1970-71.

7 Western Brown athletes sign with colleges

Seven Western Brown High School student-athletes signed letters of intent to play sports at the college level in 2023-24 during a signing ceremony recently at the school.

The signees (listed in alphabetic order):

• Kyla Conley, softball, Ohio Dominican University (Columbus).

• Logan Cover, women’s intercollegiate wheelchair basketball, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

• Corbyn Cunningham, men’s wrestling, West Virginia University of Technology (Beckley, West Virginia).

• Hannah Fite, women’s soccer, University of Cincinnati Clermont.

• Abi Miller, women’s wrestling, Tiffin (Ohio) University.

• Amiyah Tull, women’s basketball, Ohio Christian University (Circleville).

• Hunter Wagner, softball, Kentucky Christian University (Grayson).

Two Lady Warriors sign

Recent Eastern Brown High School graduates Kalen Tabor and Emmalee Jimison recently signed letters of intent to continue their high school endeavors in college.

Tabor signed to play soccer at Ohio Christian University in Circleville and Emmalee Jimison will participate in cheerleading at Morehead (Kentucky) State University.