Charles Castle, 85, of Aberdeen, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday June 17, 2023 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

Charles was born March 26, 1938 in Fleming County to the late Dorman and Margaret Dillon Castle.

Charles had his Masters Degree in Education and began his teaching career at Lakota High School in Ohio. He accepted a job teaching Industrial Arts at Ripley High School and went on to be Principal and then Superintendent for the Ripley School System. While at Ripley, he also coached Jr. High Basketball. He was a partner with his father and brothers at Castle Mobile Home Sales and also Castle Villa Mobile Home Park.

Charles in survived son Charles Castle Jr. and wife Robin of Morehead, KY., Charles Jr.’s daughter Chastity Castle-White and son Caleb Castle and Robin’s daughters Abby and Olivia. Chastity is the mother of three beautiful daughters: Kansas, Savannah and Britain. Also surviving is son Clark Castle and his wife Robyn of Aberdeen, OH, their son Rob Castle; brothers, James (Carol) Castle, Homer (Kathy) Castle; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Garnetta Cummins Castle and a sister, Frances Manning

Funeral services for Charles Castle will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 23, 2023 at Brell and Son Funeral Home with Pastor Clark Castle officiating. Burial will follow at Maysville Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made his church, Ripley Church of the Nazarene.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com