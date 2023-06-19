Robert A. Verwold “Bob”, 74, of Fayetteville, Ohio passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Mt. Orab Medical Center in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Navy where he was a Seaman / Firefighter. Afterwards, he retired from Auto body work, then started custom cabinet making. He enjoyed Drag racing in his spare time. Bob was an active member of the American Legion Post 288 in Williamsburg, Ohio. Bob was born June 14, 1948, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of the late Alfred William and the late Charlotte Louise (Patton) Verwold. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, William Verwold.

Bob is survived by his wife – Patricia Sue (Davis) Verwold; his five children – Rachel (Tom) Gragg, Dawn Verwold, Sean (Suzanne) Verwold, Nathan Trent (Elizabeth) Weddle, and Adam Christopher (Ashley) Verwold; his 12 grandchildren – Leslie Gragg, Clara Gragg, Megan Gragg, Benjamin Gragg, Hazel Verwold, Ryan Weddle, Evan Weddle, Hayden Verwold, Hannah Hannel, Caleb Woods, Audree Simms, and Layla Woods; his 6 great grandchildren; his siblings – Debbie Douglas, Patricia Jones, and Scott Verwold.

Services will be held at a later date.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or to American Legion Post 288, 208 E. Main Street Williamsburg, Ohio 45176 which Bob was an active member.

