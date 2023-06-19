The Pregnancy Resource Center – A Place of Hope recently held its annual Spring Partnership Dinner at the Sardinia Church of Christ. This year they celebrated 30 years of inspiring hope for life in families in Brown County. There were almost 300 supporters, staff and volunteers in attendance. The Emcee for the evening was Tamma Plymesser, Executive Director of the PRC. Musical entertainment was provided by Janet McKinney, pianist and Harriett Groh, vocalist.

A meal of grilled chicken tenders, smoked mac -n- cheese, glazed carrots, garden salad, rolls, and assorted pies was supplied by The Home Place. Following the meal, Client Services and Volunteer Director, Lainey Staggs shared her passion for the work she does with the PRC clients. Julie Kuebler, Abortion Recovery Consultant, was unable to attend, but a testimony of her work at the PRC was read by Ms. Staggs. Ms. Kuebler works in the FREE to Heal program that helps women struggling with the aftereffects of an abortion. The acronym FREE stands for Forgiveness, Recovery, Everlasting Encouragement. Following her, Tamma Plymesser, PRC Executive Director, gave a brief history of the PRC and spoke on the theme of the evening, “Steadfast and Immovable.”

She shared that because of the steadfast commitment of the founders of the PRC, the ministry has stood immovable in their goal to help parents choose life when faced with an unexpected pregnancy. Their encouragement enables expectant parents to choose the path of parenthood.

The featured speaker for the evening was Rachel Citak, an attorney from Cincinnati. Rachel is president of Cincinnati Right to Life and has a podcast, Advocate-at-Heart. In her speech, Ms. Citak addressed the importance of each individual advocating for those unable to speak for themselves.

After her speech, Randy Kleine, the Vice-Chairman of the Pregnancy Resource Board of Directors addressed the group. He expressed his appreciation for the financial support given through the years which enables the PRC to provide services to expectant women and families with infants and toddlers here in Brown County. At this time, those present were given an opportunity to support the Center financially.

Next, a quilts made and donated by Kim Mingua and daughter Tameena, Judy Donley and Still Water Mennonite Church were all auctioned with the proceeds to go to the PRC. Also auctioned was a Coach purse donated by Virginia Benshoof. At the end of the evening, the Ripley Council #2374 of the Knights of Columbus presented a check to PRC Director to be used to provide services to clients. Overall, with donations and auction proceeds, the PRC received nearly $30,000 which will be used to fund the services offered. Some of the expenses of the dinner were underwritten by The Home Place, King Farms, and Perfect Print.

The PRC is a Christian, non-profit, life-affirming organization whose desire is to inspire hope to women experiencing an unintended pregnancy, giving all the opportunity to choose life for their child. They are committed to helping women and their families by providing accurate information, emotional support and practical assistance. Families are given the opportunity to not only earn material goods for their children, but also to improve their parenting skills. Items such as cribs, car seats, clothing, diapers, formula and wipes can be earned by the clients by participating in parenting classes. Free, confidential pregnancy tests are also offered. Those in need of PRC services is encouraged to make an appointment by calling 937-378-6853. A Place of Hope is located at 852 Mt. Orab Pike in Georgetown, Ohio. Their hours are Mondays and Thursdays, 10 am to 4 pm; and Tuesdays, 10 am to 8 pm and Wednesdays, 2 pm to 6 pm. Members of the community who are interested in learning how they can support the PRC are welcome to stop in during regular business hours.