Patricia L. Rumsey, of Williamsburg, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio, she was 64 years old. Patricia was born to the late Kenneth and Helen Dodson on August 16, 1958 in Charleston, West Virginia.

Patricia is survived by her loving children Alicia (Greg) Manson of Mason, Ohio, Rebecca Rumsey of Batavia, Ohio, Jesse Rumsey of Williamsburg, Ohio, Michael Rumsey of Williamsburg, Ohio, Amy (Connor) Riedel of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, Caleb (Samantha Rumsey of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, and Jared (Rachel) Rumsey of Omaha, Nebraska. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Stevie, Bella, Sierra, Quinn, Hallie, Sadie, Theo, and Elowen; along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends.

In addition to her parents Patricia was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 37 years David Paul Rumsey, and her sister Cynthia Davis.

Patricia was a Christian who loved the Lord. She was generous and had never met a stranger. Patricia was artistic and creative she loved to play the piano, paint, draw, and make jewelry. She enjoyed gardening, and spending time with her family.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 5:00 pm at River Hills Church located at 3068 US Rt 50, Fayetteville, Ohio 45118, family and friends are welcome beginning at 2:00 pm.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family during this difficult time.