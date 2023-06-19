Carol Naylor Potter, age 76, of Georgetown, Ohio went to her eternal home Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Carol was born October 6, 1946 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late John F. and Catherine (Glaze) Naylor.

She was a graduate of the Georgetown High School class of 1964, attended the Ohio State University and graduated from Elkhart University in medical technology. She worked in the laboratories of Grant Hospital in Columbus, Ohio and Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Returning to Georgetown with her family she worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Thomas C. Thuma, D.D.S. for twenty-five years. Carol was very active in her church and served as a Sunday school teacher, elder, and choir member. Recently she became a member of the Georgetown Church of Christ. Carol also served her community as a teacher’s aide in the former Alverda Reed Elementary school and as a tutor in the current Georgetown Elementary school and as a volunteer at the Mary P. Shelton Library in Georgetown.

Mrs. Potter is survived by her husband of fifty-six years – Gary Potter, whom she married May 13, 1967; one son – Stephen Potter of Georgetown, Ohio; one daughter – Kathy Werner of Georgetown, Ohio; one grandson – Aiden Werner of Georgetown, Ohio; one sister – Mary Naylor of Hollywood, Florida and life-long best friend – Kathy Reid of Georgetown, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Monday, June 19, 2023 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio. Scott Hennig will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Monday at the church. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com