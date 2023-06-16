Nine Broncos sign to play college football

Western Brown High School football player Austin Brossenne, front row second from right, recently signed to play football at Mt. St. Joseph in Cincinnati. Photo: Western Brown High School

Western Brown High School football player Andrew Schneeman, front row second from left, recently signed to play football at Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio. Photo: Western Brown High School

The bulk of a stout senior class that led the Western Brown High School football team to the top of its division all by itself for the first time in nearly a decade is poised to play at the next level.

A school-record nine seniors from the 2022 team that won the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference American Division outright for the first time since 2013 officially signed letters of intent to play college football this fall during signing ceremonies recently at the school.

“This is the biggest group of college signees we have ever had for Western Brown football,” Broncos coach Nick Osborne said. “These nine have been great role models for our program since our staff took over three years ago. I cannot thank them enough for all they have done for this program.”

Three former Broncos will play at NCAA Division III Mt. St. Joseph University in Cincinnati – Matthew Frye, Ryen Marthaler, and Austin Brossenne – and another three at Division III Wittenberg University in Springfield – Noah Brown, Eric Brewer, and Andrew Schneeman.

Also, SBAAC American Division Offensive Player of the Year Drew Novak officially signed to play at Division II Ashland (Ohio) University, while Nathaniel Royse signed at Division II Thomas More University in Crestview Hills, Kentucky, and Andrew Sandefur signed at Division II Missouri S&T University in Rolla, Missouri.

Frye, Novak, and Schneeman were named to the all-SBAAC American Division First Team in 2022 and Snadefur was honorable mention.