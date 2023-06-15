At 4:15 p.m. on June 15, The Clermont County Communication Center received a 911 call from an unknown female who was screaming that “her babies had been shot.” At 4:18 p.m., a second 911 call was made to the Communication Center from a passerby (driving on the road) who reported that a female juvenile was seen running down the road stating that “her father was killing everyone.“

Clermont County Sheriff’s Road Patrol Deputies responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Laurel Lindale Road and made contact with an adult male, later identified as Chad Doerman, age 32, sitting on a step outside of the residence. Doerman was detained without incident. Deputies discovered three unresponsive gunshot victims in the yard of the residence and attempted life-saving measures until Monroe Fire/EMS arrived.

All life-saving measures were unsuccessful and all three gunshot victims succumbed to their injuries while on the scene.

A fourth gunshot victim, later identified as an adult female, age 34, was also located outside the residence. The female sustained what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to her hand, non-life threatening. The female was transported by Monroe Twp. EMS to University Hospital in Cincinnati. Sheriff Leahy responded to University Hospital and met with the female to make notification on the status of her three deceased sons.

Detectives and Crime Scene Units from the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence to interview witnesses and process the scene.

Chad Doerman has been transported to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office where he is currently being interviewed by detectives.

There were no signs of forced entry into the home and the Sheriff’s Office is not searching for outstanding suspects.

There does not appear to be any threat to the community at this time.

The Clermont County Cororner’s Office responded to the scene and transported the bodies of the deceased to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office for autopsies.

The deceased individuals, all brothers, have been identified as: Male juvenile, age 7, Male juvenile, age 4, Male juvenile, age 3.

This investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as it develops.