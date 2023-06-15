The UC Health – Air Care and Mobile Care is thrilled to share that the ACMC Flight Team, Ripley Fire Department, and Ripley Life Squad are winners at the prestigious EMS Star of Life Awards that honors exceptional accomplishments in Ohio’s EMS system.

The team has consistently displayed unwavering dedication and excellence in providing critical care and transport services to those in need. Their commitment to saving lives and ensuring the highest level of patient care is truly commendable.

The EMS Star of Life Awards recognizes those individuals and teams that go above and beyond the call of duty, surpassing the day-to-day excellence of the EMS system.

This recognition is a testament to the incredible impact the ACMC Flight Team, Ripley Fire Department, and Ripley Life Squad have had on the community.

Last year, the Ripley team was responsible for saving the life of Austin Bellamy, who was stung thousands of times when he cut into a bee hive while trimming a tree. He was tied to a harness while trimming the tree and being stung by bees, requiring the Ripley Fire Department and life squad members to take quick action to save the life of the 20-year-old.

“It was very intense. We’ve never seen anything like it,” said Tony Pfeffer, Ripley’s Fire Chief. “It took us about 20 minutes to get him out.” A UC Air Care was called by EMS to transport Austin to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.