Ed Ferguson of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away at the VA Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio on Thursday, June 8, 2023; he was 91 years old. Ed was born to the late Auty and Flora (nee Coffee) Ferguson in West Liberty, Kentucky, on December 14, 1931.

Ed is survived by his children Becky Ferguson, Cathy Ferguson, Laura Morgan, Lynn Anderson all of Washington State, Suzanne Kemnitz of Frankfort, Germany, Angie Ferguson of Cincinnati, Ohio, Melissa (Michael) Ferguson of Melbourne, Florida, Eddie (Becky) Ferguson of Martinsville, Ohio, Kim (Ken) Fisk of Deerpark, Ohio, and Mark Ferguson of Mt. Orab, Ohio, along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His caring brother George (Beth) Ferguson of Cleveland, Ohio and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

In addition to his parents Ed was preceded in death by his two daughters Theresa Mills, and Michelle Adams; and his siblings Delbert, Auty Jr., Phyllis, Robert “Happy”, and Eugene Ferguson, Opal Barlag, Martha Gillman, Mary Bissantz, Josephine Wiggens, and Aielene Ison.

Ed served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict as an MP where he became a expert level marksman. Ed was also a member of the Mt. Orab VFW and a Kentucky Colonel. Ed was a lifelong enthusiast of guns and knives, and enjoyed classic cars, collecting antiques and selling hand crafted items with his brother Robert at the Ripley Flea Market. According to Ed there was only one kind of music and that was Bluegrass, but he occasionally enjoyed Scottish bagpipes and Celtic tunes.

Ed was known for his biscuits and gravy and strong coffee. When he wasn’t in the kitchen preparing a feast for family gatherings, he could always be found in his wood shop tinkering away at some project from repurposing old doors from farmhouses, refurbishing old items to their former glory or building one-of-a-kind pieces from scratch.

He enjoyed reaping the harvest from his garden and canning or freezing his much-coveted corn for use at holiday meals. (From that to 3rd place for the 400+ pound pumpkin at the Brown County Fair).

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 12:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154, family and friends are welcome beginning at 11:00 am until the time of service. Military honors will be bestowed during the service.