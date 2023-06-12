Two sentenced in Brown County Court of Common Pleas

Two individuals were recently sentenced to prison time in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas.

Monte Wisecup

Monte Wisecup, 35, of Vanceburg, KY, was sentenced to an indefinite term of a minimum of 5 years and a maximum of seven-and-a-half years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction after entering a plea of guilty to involuntary manslaughter (first degree felony) on May 19. Wisecup was sentenced by Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler on the same day as his guilty plea.

Wisecup was originally charged with one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto ground of a specified governmental facility, one count of corrupting another with drugs (second degree felony), one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (fifth degree felony), and one count of involuntary manslaughter (first degree felony).

According to court documents, Wisecup caused the death of Joshua Oetzel and such death was the proximate result of Monte Wisecup committing or attempting to commit the felony offense of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, corrupting another with drugs, and trafficking in fentanyl.

The counts of corrupting another with drugs, trafficking in fentanyl, and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto ground of a specified governmental facility were ordered dismissed.

Wisecup was advised that post-release control is mandatory in this case for two years to five years.

Ronald Kaesheimer

On April 7, 2022, a one count indictment was filed against Ronald Kaesheimer, of Felicity. The indictment charged Kaesheimer with failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a felony of the third degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a $10,000.00 fine. On April 27, 2023, the defendant entered a plea of guilty before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Kaesheimer to 24 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections. It was further ordered that there be a three year to life suspension of his driver’s license.