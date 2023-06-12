Georgetown now has a way for local children to beat the summer heat and enjoy some free fun in the public park. The new splash pad at Kathryn Hanlon Park in Georgetown is now open, and kids have been quick to take advantage of the new attraction.

A grand opening, ribbon cutting ceremony was held by the Village of Georgetown at the new splash pad in the park on May 21 with several kids coming out to be the first to make their splash.

Kathryn Hanlon Park in Georgetown also includes a skate park, walking path, baseball/softball diamonds, a dog park, a basketball court, picnic area, and a lot of room for different outdoor activities.

Georgetown village officials feel the park is an integral part of attracting new residents and businesses, having a direct impact on economic development.

Village of Georgetown council member, Nancy Montgomery, has continued to manage grants for the Kathryn Hanlon Park in Georgetown over the years. The grant that Georgetown gets is a matching grant from the state who pays 75%; on the other hand, Georgetown pays the remaining 25%. To begin with, Montgomery spoke with numerous groups to gather donations. After word spread of Montgomery’s plans, members of the community began to speak up about what they thought would make for a great addition to the village. The majority of suggestions were either a dog park or a splash pad. Montgomery decided to begin with the smaller of the two goals. The dog park would be far simpler to construct and a lot cheaper. A closed in fence was pretty much at that was necessary, versus a splash pad requiring very specific parts for installing pipes. Soon enough, dogs large and small were bounding across the enclosed grassy area to greet one another with happy, breathless grins. The furry friends could expend their energy for the day. Owners had a newfound choice of whether they wanted to play with their dog or give it space to have its own fun. The community was thrilled at the addition of the dog park, grateful that their wishes for such had been granted.

The next goal was the splash pad. Unfortunately, the grant Georgetown received didn’t even cover half of what the splash pad would cost. So the project was set on the backburner for a while. When COVID-19 hit, a grant wasn’t given that year; however, the following year the state gave double the money to make up for it. Montgomery felt a surge of confidence at the newly acquired funds, their goal no longer as distant as it had felt before. The village had to come up with around $40,000 to put the splash pad construction into motion.

“Thanks to many generous individuals and businesses, we got the money.” Montgomery said.

In addition to the splash pad and the dog park, Montgomery brought a playground for seniors into fruition. The playground includes exercise equipment for stability and balance. There is an opportunity for the seniors to dive into another form of exercise and entertainment besides walking laps around the track.

“I want the park to have something for everybody.” Montgomery said.

Splash pads are of substantial popularity. Several years ago, Adams County placed 30 splash pads in every park in the county. Holly Johnson, the economic developer for Adams County, was responsible for the aquatic fun in all of the parks. She directed Montgomery to the same vendor that she used throughout the process. The water within the splash pads is freshwater, not the expensive recirculating type. Very little maintenance is required for the upkeep of the splash pad, occasional tests of the water and the system is all that’s necessary. To save water in the fall, the water pressure can be adjusted. The splash pad is set up through a timer, where kids can dash through the water for a selected amount of time. A button is integrated onto a post, which is the kick-starter of the water playground. After 15 minutes, contraptions halt and the water streams falter to gradual droplets. The timer prevents the water from running all the time when no one is at the park. There will be specific hours in which the splash pad will be available for use. At 30 feet in diameter, the splash pad features shooting water jets and a bucket with an arm that dumps water when it’s full. The splash pad is a fantastic addition to the park for the community. It’s the perfect way for kids to cool off and have fun during the summer heat. The construction of the splash pad is anticipated to be completed in the next two or three weeks.

“I want to make the big point of thanking the individuals and businesses who donated to this.” Montgomery said. “One of the things we’re blessed with in Georgetown is businesses and organizations that are so supportive of the community and so very generous with the community.”