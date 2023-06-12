Lillian Head White, 92, of Alvaton, passed away June 10, 2023 in Bowling Green. She was born December 6, 1930 in Logan County, Kentucky to the late William Franklin and Georgia Mae Head.

She was married 46 years to Thomas Rhea White who proceeds her in death. She is also preceded in death by a son William David White and three brothers Freddy, Billy, and Dale.

She retired from the phone company after 45 years of service, starting out as a switchboard operator and working her way up to management. After the death of her beloved husband, she went back to work at Castner Knott to occupy her time and stayed 20 years, retiring a second time from Dillard’s.

Her memory will live on in her daughter, Tere-sea Rhea White; grandchildren, Deidre, Megan, Wm. David, and Mary; great-grandchildren, Jack, Patrick, Cora, Clark, and Magalie; a brother, George; a sister, Margaret; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

In lieu of flowers please pray for those with Dementia and those who care for them.

Family will take visitors at J.C. Kirby Broadway Chapel 4-7PM Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

The funeral will be at Noon June 15, 2023 at Christ Episcopal Church with visitation before the funeral.

Burial will follow the funeral at the Head Family Cemetery in Russellville, Kentucky, where she will be buried next to her husband.