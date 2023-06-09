For the second time in school history and the first time since 2008, Eastern Brown High School won a Division III district baseball title.

That success, it appears, was in turn reflected in the Division III first team All-Southeast District baseball selections, which were announced recently.

For the Warriors, Wyatt Haupt and Carter Vaughn were named to the all-district first team. Earlier, both were also named to the all-Southern Hills Athletic Conference team.

Haupt, a junior pitcher/infielder, was a perfect 8-0 on the mound with an 0.836 earned run average during the regular season, allowing just six earned runs. At the plate, he batted .446 with 27 runs batted in, with a slugging percentage of .800.

Vaughn, also a junior pitcher/infielder, was 3-1 with a 2.011 ERA. At the plate, he batted .395 with 20 RBI and 26 runs scored.

All-Southwest District softball

Two area Brown County softball players recently earned All-Southwest District softball honors.

In Division I, Western Brown High School senior third baseman Kyla Conley was named to the second team.

In 2023, Conley batted .558 with six home runs and 26 runs batted in.

In Division IV, Fayetteville-Perry High School junior first baseman Kenley Polston was also named to the second team.

In 2023, Polston batted .432 with four homers and 22 RBI.

All-SHAC track and field

Fayetteville-Perry High School’s Anne Murphy and Eastern Brown High School’s Brandy Shular were recently named to the all-Southern Hills Athletic Conference track and field team by winning events at the recent SHAC meet.

Murphy won both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles at the conference meet, and Shular was first in the 800.