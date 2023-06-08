To: All interested Agencies [Federal, State, and Local], Groups and Individuals

This is to give notice that the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC) has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11988, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Wetlands Protection. The activity is funded by the Appalachian Regional Commission under PW-20581-IM-2022. The proposed project is located along the Ohio River on Front Street in the Village of Ripley, Brown County, Ohio. This project involves the construction of a new boat launch, a dock for river traffic, and parking along the riverfront. Once completed, the landing will be the only Ohio docking facility for large tour boats between Cincinnati and South Point. The entire facility will be handicapped accessible as specified in the Americans with Disabilities Act. Less than five acres will be affected. OVRDC has considered the following alternatives and mitigation measures to be taken to minimize adverse impacts and to restore and preserve natural and beneficial values: (i) to increase river tourism to the Ripley area, the existing structure must be deconstructed and rebuiltto meet the capacity needs of tourism riverboats, (ii) alternatives considered for this project included a rehabilitation of the existing structure, this would not meet the needs of Ripley’s goal of increasing tourism to the Village of Ripley, (iii) mitigation measures include minimal disruption of the physical landscape, flora, fauna, and habitats along the riverfront. Mitigation measures will be taken to minimize adverse impacts that the construction of this site may cause. The Huntington District of the Army Corps of Engineers was consulted in reference to this project on April 4th, 2023, to ensure compliance with state and local floodplain protection procedures. OVRDC has reevaluated the alternatives to building in the floodplain and has determined that it has no practicable alternative. Environmental files that document compliance with steps 3 through 6 of Executive Order 11988 are available for public inspection, review and copying upon request at the times and location delineated in the last paragraph of this notice for receipt of comments. There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in floodplains and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information and request for public comment about floodplains can facilitate and

enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks and impacts associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in [floodplains/wetlands], it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk. Written comments must be received by the OVRDC at the following address on or before June 12th, 2023: Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission, 73 Progress Drive, Waverly, OH, 45690, Attention: Eli Cole, Economic Development Specialist. Comments may also be submitted via email at ecole@ovrdc.org.