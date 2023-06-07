Jason Toles, age 45, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023. He was the beloved husband of Crystal Gail (née Brandstutter) Toles and the cherished father of Jonathan Gage Toles, Justin Wade Toles, Jaylynn Page Toles, and Clayton Joel Toles.

Jason was born to Alva Sue Toles and the late J.C. Toles and the loving brother to Andrea (Robert) Butler, Karen Toles, and Julie (Tony) Zimmer.

Jason’s wife and children were the heartbeat of his existence, and his love for them knew no bounds. Known for his passion for fishing, Jason found solace and joy in spending time by the water. Deeply cherished by his parents, Jason’s relationship with them was a shining example of unwavering love. The moments he spent at his parents’ lake house were etched in his heart. It wasn’t unusual to find Jason playing cards and listening to music with his family. He possessed an exceptional talent for working on motors, earning a reputation as a mechanical wizard. Jason’s dedication and skill brought him fulfillment and admiration from those who knew him.

In this time of loss, Jason’s family and friends will remember him for his kind heart, unwavering love, and the cherished memories they shared together. His presence will be greatly missed, leaving a void that cannot be filled.

May Jason Toles rest in eternal peace, leaving behind a legacy of love and a lasting impact on those who had the privilege to know him.

