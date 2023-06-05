Larry Manley, Jr. (“Tink to his family), 86, of West Milton, Ohio and formerly of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. He worked for the phone company for many years and later as a truck driver. He was also a United States Army Veteran. Mr. Manley was born January 28, 1937 in Lewis County, Kentucky the son of the late Larry and Lottie (Polley) Manley. He was also preceded in death by one sister – Una Manley; four brothers – Herschel, Dean, Lovell “Mousey” and Roger Manley.

Mr. Manley is survived by three sons – Darrell Manley of West Milton, Ohio, Larry Ray Manley (fiancée – Mirtha Edwards) of North Carolina and J.R. Manley of Portland, Oregon; one granddaughter – Karen Henize (fiancé – Matt Isaac) of West Union, Ohio; two grandsons – Grant and Austin Manley of North Carolina; three great-grandchildren – Arianna, Evelyn and Preston; three sisters – Betty Crawford of Georgetown, Ohio, Violet Rice of Higginsport, Ohio and Carolyn Hughes (Larry) of Georgetown, Ohio; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Scott Hennig will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. Thursday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: The Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or at: www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate

