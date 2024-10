The Eastern Brown High School track and field team was recently recognized for its runner-up finish in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference track and field meet. Pictured in the bottom row, left to right: Emma Copas, Raegan Renchen, Annie Grimes, Cierra Creighton, Laney Garrison, Addison Jones. Middle row, left to right: Kallie Smallwood, Ruth Barrow, Vivian Grimes, Sayde Rhoten, Caitlyn Colegate, Emilee Moermond. Back row, left to right: Etta Moore, Emma Buckamneer, Gabby Lamb, Brandy Shular, Charity Buckamneer, Kate Massie, Coach Katie Renchen.