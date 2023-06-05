The Ohio High School Athletic Association recently held district board elections in May and Tim Cook, the assistant principal/athletic director at Western Brown High School, was re-elected to a new six-year term beginning Aug. 1, 2023. Cook has served on the Southwest District Athletic Board since 2011 and served as president in 2014 and 2020. He was also appointed to the OHSAA Board of Directors from 2013-2015, serving as vice president in 2014-15.

Cook will be starting his 40th year in the Western Brown Local School District and 27th year as the assistant principal and athletic director. Cook served as a Southwest Ohio Athletic Directors Association officer from 2001-2009 and served on the Ohio Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Board of Directors form 2009-2014.