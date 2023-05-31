Gregory C. Willman, 62, of Georgetown, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Hospice of Hope in Anderson, Ohio. He was born September 11, 1960, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Willman; brother, Mark Steven Willman; brother, Mark Steven Willman; and grandparents Elzey and Mollie Willman and Foster and Olive Simpson. He is survived by his wife, Dolly of 32 years; mother, Nancy Amyx of Georgetown, Ohio; two daughters, Jennifer Willman of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Jessia (Luke) White of Billing, Montana; two grandsons, Leo and Oliver White of Montana; two sisters, Lisa Willman of Indiana and Melissa Bays of Florida; and one brother, Michael Bays of Sardinia, Ohio. He was a Navy veteran and he loved the outdoors, hunting, and fishing. There will be no service. A celebration of life will be at a later date.