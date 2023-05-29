The Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) Chancellor Randy Gardner has named the latest group of Ohio colleges and universities designated as Collegiate Purple Star campuses for their efforts to support students with military backgrounds. Southern State is part of that group.

As a military-friendly institution, Southern State seeks to assist service members and veterans as they pursue an advanced degree and/or certificate. Some of the services that are provided to students include online tools for exploring careers, prior learning experience credit, articulation and transfer programs, and bridge programs.

“Southern State is to be commended for the services and efforts that help support its veteran and service member students and families,” Chancellor Gardner said. “The college is a worthy addition to our growing list of Collegiate Purple Star campuses.”

Colleges and universities in Ohio are offered the opportunity to apply for the Collegiate Purple Star designation. The designations are determined by a Collegiate Purple Star Advisory Committee appointed by the Chancellor and composed of members from organizations that include but aren’t limited to ODHE, the Ohio Veterans Education Council (with representation from two-year colleges, four-year universities, and independent institutions), the Ohio Department of Veterans Services, the Ohio Adjutant General’s Department, and the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission K-12 Purple Star Committee.

Criteria for being chosen as a Purple Star college or university include having a dedicated military/veteran point of contact and/or office on campus, establishing priority registration for veterans and service members, surveying student veterans and servicemembers – along with spouses and dependents – about needs and challenges, and allowing for the establishment of student-led groups and organizations for veterans and service members.

Southern State’s Service Member/Veteran Liaison Michelle Callender enjoys working with veteran and service member students who come to campus. “We are excited to have the privilege of empowering the ones who served,” she said.

If you or someone you know has an interest in attending college and is a veteran and/or service member, please reach out to Michelle by calling 800.628.7722, Ext. 3514 or email her at wcallender@sscc.edu.

Fall Semester begins August 22 and registration is underway. Connect with us today.