Firefighter Mike Young honored for 50 years of service

Praying for the safety and success of local first responders during Sardinia’s First Responders Recognition Day held May 15. Photo by Wade Linville

Many would agree that local first responders do not get enough recognition, but the Village of Sardinia has taken steps to change that.

A crowd gathered near the Sardinia post office on the evening of May 15 for the community’s first annual First Responders Recognition Day.

Emcee for the event was Sardinia mayor and pastor James Schroeder, who was joined by other ministers as many took the time to pray for the safety and success of local first responders.

Receiving a special award for his 50 years of service as a Sardinia firefighter/EMT was Mike Young.

In addition to Sardinia first responders, there were also first responders of other villages in Brown County and the surrounding area in attendance, including Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis and employees of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

The event also included songs from a local choir and food.