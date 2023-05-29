The 2023 Mt. Orab Music in the Park concert series continues June 3 with 7 Bridges (Eagles Tribute Band). Photo by Wade Linville

The 2023 Mt. Orab Music in the Park concert series continues June 3 with performances by Country Thunder and 7 Bridges (Eagles Tribute Band).

Mt. Orab Music in the Park, the winner of the Brown County Chamber of Commerce’s and Brown County Travel and Visitor’s Bureau’s 2022 Best Live Music Award, is free to the public and fun for all ages.

Bring your lawn chairs and your family to Lunsford Park on South High Street in downtown Mt. Orab on May 13 to watch My Day Off take the stage at 5:30 p.m., followed by E5C4P3 at 8 p.m.

This year’s Mt. Orab Music in the Park concert series also includes live shows by Noah Smith and Straight On (Heart Tribute Band) on June 24, Late Night Freeway and Best of Times (Styx Tribute Band) on July 15, Last Shot and Dirty Deeds (AC/DC Tribute) on Aug. 5, and Tom the Torpedoes (Tom Petty Tribute) and Fleetwood Gold (Fleetwood Mac Tribute) for Double Tribute Night on Aug. 26.

Sponsors of Mt. Orab Music in the Park include: The Brown County Press, The News Democrat and The Ripley Bee; H&R Block; People’s Bank; First State Bank; Medicare Solution Made Easy; Brian Builds; That Guy; The Venue on Lake Grant; Steam Clean Cincy; Ohio Valley Adult Day Services LLC; Mt. Orab Bar & Grill; Dunkin Donuts; Baskin Robbins; Collins Collision Center and 24 Hour Towing; Merchants National Bank; Mt. Orab Ford Automall; Howard Hanna Real Estate Services; LaRosa’s Pizzeria; Bobcat Enterprises; and Huff Realty.

For more information on Mt. Orab Music in the Park, contact Woody Whittington at (937) 444-2916.