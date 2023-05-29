Georgetown High School’s Carson Miles has been a force in the jumping events all season. Miles won both the high jump and long jump at the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division 3 district meet.

Western Brown High School’s Dane Tomlin finished third in the shot put in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division 1 district meet May 19, 2023, at Mason High School. Tomlin was one of a handful of area Brown County boys to qualify for regionals.

Georgetown High School’s Alex Underwood, center, goes over the final hurdle on his way to victory in the 110-meter hurdles in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division 3 district meet May 20, 2023, at New Richmond High School. Underwood also finished second in the 300 hurdles, easily qualifying for the regionals in both events.

Georgetown High School’s Erin Stansberry finished second in the shot put – just a half-inch behind the winner – at the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division 3 district meet May 18, 2023, at New Richmond High School. She also finished third in the discus, qualifying for regionals in both events.

The Georgetown High School girls track and field team didn’t have an individual champion at the recent Ohio High School Athletic Association Division 3 district meet in New Richmond.

But the Lady G-Men did have seven top-four finishes. And at this point of the season, that’s as good as gold.

The top four finishers in each event at the district meets – this one concluded May 20 at New Richmond High School – advanced to the regional meets in late May. The Lady G-Men’s total of seven qualifiers was tops among all area Brown County teams, boys or girls.

The Georgetown boys did collect individual championships – three of them – and qualified for regions in five events, completing a successful week for the school’s track and field programs.

Both Georgetown teams also finished fourth in their respective classes in the New Richmond meet. In the girls competition, won by Summit Country Day with 121 points, Georgetown totaled 67 points – just two points behind third-place Williamsburg. Led by hurdles standout Anne Murphy, fellow area Brown County team Fayetteville-Perry High School was 10th (27 points). Murphy won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles.

In the Division 1 girls district meet at Mason High School, area county team Western Brown High School had a pair of regional qualifiers and finished seventh in the 16-team event with 32.5 points. Host Mason won with a whopping 195 points, 108 ahead of runner-up Princeton (87).

In a Southeast Division 2 district meet at Washington Court House, area county team Eastern Brown High School had one regional qualifier and tied for 11th in the 16-team event with 11 points. McClain won with 115 points.

In boys district action, jumping standout Carson Miles won the high jump and long jump and hurdles star Alex Underwood won the 110 hurdles and was second in the 300 hurdles for Georgetown, which finished with 62 points. Fellow area county team Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington tied for 13th with five points. Cincinnati Christian won with 147 points.

In the Division 1 district meet in Mason, Western Brown had a pair of regional qualifiers and finished 14th in the team race with 13 points. Loveland won with 101 points.

Top-four district finishers/regional qualifiers from area county schools (in alphabetic order by school):

Eastern Brown: Girls – Emilee Moermond, 4, shot put (32-2)

Fayetteville-Perry: Girls – Anne Murphy, 1, 100 hurdles (16.84); Murphy, 1, 300 hurdles (50.41).

Georgetown: Girls – Elizabeth Cahall, 2, 400 (1:00.31); Lydia Klump, 3, 1,600 (6:00.00); Klump, 3, 3,200 (13:45.24); Lelia Gullett, 3, 300 hurdles (51.99); Evelyn Cahall, 2, high jump (4-10); Erin Stansberry, 3, discus (92-10); Stansberry, 2, shot put (32-8.5). Boys – Alex Underwood, 1, 110 hurdles (15.59); Underwood, 2, 300 hurdles (42.37); 4×800 relay, 4, (8:59.10); Carson Miles, 1, high jump (5-10); Miles, 1, long jump (20-6.25)

Western Brown: Girls – Madelyn Miller, 2, pole vault (10-6); Cassidy Armstrong, 4, shot put (35-10.25). Boys – Jack Cunningham, 4, pole vault (12-4); Dane Tomlin, 3, shot put (51-2).