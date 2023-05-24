John Wallace Weatherholt, age 45, of Williamsburg, Ohio passed away Friday, May 19, 2023 at his residence. He was a graduate of Chapel Hill High School in Whitehouse, Texas, a former correction officer for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office in Tyler, Texas and a corrections officer with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. John was born August 16, 1977 in Decatur, Illinois the son of Wallace Eugene Weatherholt of Naples, Florida and Charlotte Mary (Johnston) Hale and husband John of Mt. Orab, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Weatherholt is survived by one stepbrother – Ryan Christopher Hale and wife Crystal of Bethel, Ohio; five nieces and nephews – Jade, Alexander, Sam, Natalie and Nova; three aunts – Jackie Dirr and husband Tom of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Elaine Donaldson and husband Tom of Butler, Pennsylvania and Connie Sue Kleiss and husband Mike of Bethany, Illinois and two uncles – Larry Alan Johnston of Loveland, Ohio and Clark Hale (Victor) of Florida.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home. A reception will be held following the services at the Williamsburg American Legon Post 288, 208 E. Main Street, Williamsburg, Ohio 45176.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the PBS Foundation, 1225 South Clark Street, Arlington, Virginia 22202.

