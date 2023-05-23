Services for Harley Everhart were held at Walker Funeral Home in Cincinnati, OH on Wednesday, May 24 at 1 p.m. and Graveside services will follow at Georgetown Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown Ohio. Officiating chaplain pending. Visitation (a viewing) for Harley was held Wednesday at 11:00a.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 2625 Gilbert Avenue, Cincinnati OH, 45206.

Harley was born November 19, 1961, in Washington Courthouse, Ohio to Eddie Ellsworth and Latricia Jane Everhart. He passed away at Covenant Medical Hospital in Lubbock TX on May 04, 2023, at approximately 8:03 a.m., Texas time.

Harley was a longtime resident of Hobbs NM and lived in Washington Courthouse and Hillsboro Ohio until he turned 18. Then, he moved to Hobbs, NM to work in the oilfield; leaving his job at Frisch’s Big Boy. He loved growing things, horses, and family. He enjoyed playing and horsing around with his dogs (Day-O, Little Buddy, Triola, Jerry Lee and Big Bear). Mostly, he found much enjoyment and pleasure in being active with his children and horsing around while playing with them. The outdoors was his favorite place. He enjoyed going to the parks and lakes, while feeding the ducks, camping out and hunting. One special place while growing up that he reflected on many times and was thought of fondly, was Rocky Fork Lake in Ohio. Lasertag, Bar B Queuing, bowling, going to shows and movies is how he spent a lot of his time. Every Superbowl he would be rooting for the 49ers. Going to California was a wish of his. He was also talented in working with wood and crafts. Throughout his life he worked in the oilfield and the mines. For approximately the last 5 years he worked in the Environmental Industry. He was recently fired and started his own business approximately one month ago. He was so proud and was in the process of developing his self-business card, while becoming successful. Harley enjoyed meeting new people and teaching them the proper ways of fire and safety hazards. This new job was where he was happiest. He could always be counted on to find a job.

Some of Harleys’ favorite things were listening to country, gospel, meditation, pop, rock and roll, and classical, music. Some favorite songs were, Ilands in the Stream, I Will Survive, You Sexy Thing, Three Times a Lady, She Believes in Me, Lady, Endless Love, Bohemian Rhapsody and many others. Some favorite artists were Jason Alden, Jason Mraz, Mercy Me, Amy Grant, Roy Orbison, Johnny Cash, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Eagles, Journey, Foreigner, Bee Gees, Crystal Gale, Kris Kristofferson, George Strait, some Elvis Presly, Kane Brown, Queen and many more. Favorite movies were Top Gun: Maverick, Top Gun, John Wick series, Matrix, Savannah Smiles, A Few Good Men (with his favorite saying, “You can’t handle the truth”), Overboard, An Officer and a Gentleman, Money Pit, Grand Torino, and many more. Shows he enjoyed were, Yellowstone, Young Sheldon, Big Bang Theory, The Walking Dead, Lonesome Dove, Home Improvement, King of Queens, Matlock, Highway to Heaven, America’s Got Talent, Shark Tank and many more. He grew a fondness for Tic Tok and would watch it just before going to bed each night. Another enjoyment was watching comedians like Jeff Dunham, Fluffy, Larry the Cable Guy, Jeff Foxworthy, Jim Carey, and many other Netflix comedians.

What he will be most remembered for is always being happy. He had a joke to tell everyone he met. Harley was an amazing man. He was a great provider and stayed busy, while being great with children. They loved him. His family wish to thank all the medical staff at Covenant Medical Hospital. In addition, a special thank you to Pastor Steve Helmreich, Trinity Lutheran Church, Griffin Funeral Home, National Mortuary Services and Albuquerque Medical Examiner. Plus, a grand thank you to Walker Funeral Home, Georgetown Confidence Cemetery, Oberers Flowers, Nurse Faith and Nurse Morgan for all your nice considerations. Also, to Chaplain Helmreich, the family members and church donations, and many caregivers who helped in numerous ways.

Harley is survived by his wife Donna Everhart, three children Harley E Everhart II and his wife Lucinda of Washington Courthouse OH, Stephen Jean and Sarai Fayjean Everhart of Hobbs, NM. Three brothers: Eddie Ray Everhart of Hillsboro OH; Terry Lee Everhart of Leesburg OH; and Stacy Everhart and wife, Galinda of Hobbs, NM; Harley has one grandchild Harley Alex Everhart of Washington Courthouse Ohio; along with numerous nieces and nephews; Numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and his father Eddie Ellsworth Everhart of North Carolina. Those who preceded Harley in death are his mom Latricia Jane White and his grandparents Eleanor Mary Walker White and Ancle White.

Condolences may be sent to Walker Funeral Home 2625 Gilbert Avenue Cincinnati Ohio 45206.

Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home.