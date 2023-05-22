Eight indicted by Brown County grand jury

Three individuals were indicted by a Brown County grand jury on May 4 for trafficking in persons – commercial sex acts.

James A. Paul, 43, of Georgetown, was indicted on two counts of trafficking in persons – commercial sex acts (first degree felonies), one count of corrupting another with drugs that’s a first degree felony, one count of corrupting another with drugs that’s a second degree felony, 10 counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (third degree felonies), and one count of felonious assault (second degree felony). According to the indictment, the two counts of human trafficking stem from incidents that took place from around Dec. 1, 2020 through July 25, 2022 involving a minor victim. The victim was listed as being less than 16 years of age in the first count of human trafficking that stemmed from alleged incidents that took place from Dec. 1, 2020 through April 11, 2021. The counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, felonious assault, and corrupting another with drugs involved the same victim.

Jimmy J. Schumacher, 46, of Georgetown, was also indicted on two counts of trafficking in persons – commercial sex acts (first degree felonies). Schumacher was also indicted on charges of corrupting another with drugs (second degree felony), and one count of endangering children (third degree felony).

Erin R. Schumacher, 43, of Georgetown, has also been indicted on two counts of trafficking in persons – commercial sex acts (first degree felonies). Schumacher was also indicted on charges of corrupting another with drugs (second degree felony), and one count of endangering children (third degree felony).

All three are being held at Brown County Jail.

Other May 4 indictments in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas included:

Dennis C. Nash, 50, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (second degree felony, methamphetamine) with a specification for the offense being committed in the vicinity of a juvenile. He was also indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs that’s a fourth degree felony, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs (fifth degree felony).

Eddie G. Shepherd, 43, of Winchester, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (fifth degree felony, methamphetamine).

Scott Martin Fort, 26, of Wilmington, was indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (fifth degree felony).

Charles Davis, 27, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (fifth degree felony, methamphetamine).

Carey Len Storer, 48, of New Vienna, was indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle (fourth degree felony) and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (fifth degree felony).