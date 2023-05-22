Peggy Walker Kennedy Trammell, 86, Somerset, Kentucky, died peacefully on May 18, 2023, following a brief illness. She was born in Vanceburg, KY, May 4, 1937. Peggy graduated from Aberdeen High School in Ohio, received a bachelor’s degree from Morehead State University and a master’s degree from the University of Dayton. She was married to Ralph Trammell (deceased). For 27 years Peggy taught elementary students in southern Ohio, positively impacting thousands of lives. During her retirement in Sebring, Florida, she voluntarily taught rural, neighborhood children reading, writing, and basic math skills. She was mother to six children and two stepchildren: Debi Kennedy (deceased), Denise Kennedy (deceased), Diane Kennedy Tipton (Jim), Dione Kennedy (Daniel Hagwood), Michael Kennedy (Kristen), Mark Kennedy, Michael Trammell (Angie), Kindra Trammell Hill (Marc). She is also survived by one sister, Shirley (Bunny) Stropes and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Peggy’s wishes were to be cremated and interred at Red Oak Cemetery in Ohio. The burial date is to be determined. For those wishing to remember or honor Peggy’s life, gifts to one’s local animal shelter or Humane Society are preferred in lieu of flowers.