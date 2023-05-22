Eastern High School SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) conducted a Seat Belt Check (May 9) and Mock Crash (May 10).

The Mock Crash was designed to remind students of the dangers of drunk and distracted driving. The presentation was given to all students to inform them how dangerous it can be to drive distracted or under the influence. The S.A.D.D. Members worked with multiple community partners including State Troopers from the Ohio State Patrol Post (Lieutenant Charles Jordan, Sargent Josh Hunter, Trooper Ryan Day and Trooper Sara Mitchell), Brown County Sheriff’s Office (Chief Deputy Hodges), Eastern Joint Fire and EMS District (various members), Russellville Volunteer Fire and EMS (various members), Meeker Funeral Home (Ryan Meeker), Doug Bentley, Mike Young, Air Evac Georgetown (various members), Hamer Road Auto Salvage(Clay Beaver), Kara Juillerat, Jerry Sawyers, Guy Hopkins, Jordan Micheal, EHS Staff and Mrs. Spiller (S.A.D.D. Advisor).