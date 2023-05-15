Georgetown High School’s Carson Miles signed a letter of intent May 5, 2023, to play basketball at Wilmington College. Last season for the G-Men, the 5-foot-11 guard averaged 22 points a game and was named to the All-Southwest Ohio First Team and was an All-Ohio Division III special mention pick. Photo courtesy of Georgetown High School

It’s official: Georgetown High School’s Carson Miles is a Wilmington College basketball player. With his mother, Rachel, and father, Mike, by his side May 5, 2023, at Georgetown High, Carson signed a letter of intent to play basketball for the Division III Quakers. Photo courtesy of Georgetown High School

Georgetown High School’s Carson Miles signed a letter of intent May 5, 2023, to play basketball at Wilmington College. Last season for the G-Men, the 5-foot-11 guard averaged 22 points a game and was named to the All-Southwest Ohio First Team and was an All-Ohio Division III special mention pick. Photo courtesy of Georgetown High School