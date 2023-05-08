Frank Cordrey Dietrich, age 91, of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, May 1, 2023 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. Mr. Dietrich was employed by the Rainbow Bakery for twenty-six years and then worked several years in the maintenance department of the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Mr. Dietrich was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, a Korean War Army veteran and a member of the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180. Frank was born October 2, 1921 in Robertson County, Kentucky the son of the late Kennon Wesley and Merandi Riley (Harney) Dietrich. He was also preceded in death by one infant son and three sisters – Phyllis Rumford, Margaret Fronk and Marlene Day.

Mr. Dietrich is survived by his wife of twenty years – Dorothy (Bishop) Dietrich whom he married July 7, 2001; four step daughters – Coletta Clifton (Tom) of Bethel, Ohio, Linda Smith (Dan) of Bethel, Ohio, Gina Lawrence of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Theresa Dowd (Kevin) of Bethel, Ohio; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, May 8, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Monday. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery with military honors by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt. Orab OH 45154 or to the Ohio Veterans Home, 2003 Veterans Blvd., Georgetown OH 45121.

