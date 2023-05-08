Chaney indicted on child porn charges

Five individuals were indicted on felony charges by a Brown County grand jury on April 21.

Among those indicted was Dennis Chaney, 70, of Georgetown. Chaney was indicted on five counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material (second degree felonies) and five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor (fourth degree felonies).

It was on Dec. 19, 2022 when deputies from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a tip advising that Chaney had transferred images and videos consistent with possible child pornography. After several months of investigating, deputies developed enough probable cause to take the case to grand jury.

On April 24, 2023 Dennis Chaney was arrested on the indictments and will be arranged at the Brown County Common Pleas Court at 1:00 PM on April 25, 2023.

Dennis Chaney had previously been a Special Deputy with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office from September 2011 –December 2013, and he recently resigned from the Ohio Lottery Commission.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Brown County Drug Task Force, and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for their assistance on the investigation.

Other April 21 indictments included:

Jeremy Wayne Shaffer, 31, of Sardinia, was indicted on one count of possession of heroin (fifth degree felony) and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (fifth degree felony).

Derrick Florence, 41, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (fifth degree felony).

Robert Allen Chinn, 68, of Georgetown, was indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felonies).

Donte R. Waters, 33, of Nashville, TN, was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine (fifth degree felony) and one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).