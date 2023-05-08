Lifelong Brown County resident, Courtney (Adams) Worley, has announced her run for Brown County Municipal Court Judge in the November 2023 election. She is currently Brown County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Prosecutor Zac Corbin.Born to Kathy (Huber) Adams and Gail Adams,she graduated from Fayetteville High School where she was a varsity athlete and active in FFA.

Worley earned a bachelor’s degree, cum laude, from Wilmington College and went on to earn her law degree from Capital University in Columbus. After law school, she decided to remain in Brown County with her husband Michael Worley, a local business owner, and their fur baby, Winston. They reside in Georgetown near her in-laws, the Honorable Joe and Debbie Worley. The couple enjoys outdoor activities, travel, volunteerism, and practicing their faith. Worley grew up attending St. Martin and St. Patrick Catholic Churches in Fayetteville, and today she and her husband travel to different parishes throughout Brown County to worship with loved ones.Family, friends, and personal connections are extremely important.Her strong sense of community and family values led her to establish a private law firm in Mt. Orab before joining the Brown County Prosecutor’s Office. Growing up on the family farm, her parents instilled conservative values, morals, and the importance of hard work to accomplish any goal –big or small.

Worley explains, “My late grandfather established a legacy that continues through my father and siblings who still work on the family farm. My family is the proud owners and operators of Adams Agri Business, which sells chemicals and fertilizer to local farmers. Representing and working hard for Brown County is what I know and what I intend to do as judge.”

Worley has set her efforts on making Brown County a better place to live, work, and raise a family. She says, “Brown Countians deserve the best. I have seen first-hand the benefits, challenges, and amazing potential of our rural county that is full of caring, hard-working individuals.” Her passion for the area runs deep.Combining her energy and experience, Worley is prepared to face any challenges head-on for the betterment of Brown County. She has handled a wide range of criminal, civil, and appellate cases throughout her legal career, including representing the State of Ohio in criminal cases, children services, adult protective services, and child support. If elected, she wants to promote public confidence and trust in the judicial system by protecting the rights and liberties of all by upholding and interpreting the law consistently, timely, impartially, and independently. She aims to be a judge for the people.Another of Worley’s goals is to better support law enforcement. As judge, she will apply for grants to update court technology improving accessibility, accuracy, and efficiency of the

judicial process for the residents of Brown County. Expanded access to technology, for example, will allow for search warrants to be signed electronically significantly expediting the process for our law enforcement officers who often work at night, on weekends, and holidays. Better supporting law enforcement in turn better protects the citizens of Brown County. Addressing crime –the victims and the perpetrators -is an important issue to Worley. She will advocate for the collection of court costs, fines, and restitution to make victims whole. Ensuring victims’ rights are considered and their needs are met is important to Worley.Worley also plans to improve accountability in dealing with the underlying issues that are bringing people into our justice system, particularly the illegal drug use problem which drives much of the crime locally.

The Supreme Court of Ohio has found drug courts to be highly effective in reducing recidivism. Worley plans to establish a local drug court that will punish, but also require treatment of individuals struggling with addiction so that underlying issues, such as mental health, lack of education, homelessness, or unemployment can be addressed.

Worley explains, “When these issues are appropriately addressed,individuals are more likely to become successful, productive citizens in society. Thus, decreasing crime while simultaneously making Brown County abetter place for all.”

Worley said, “Public service has always been a motivating factor in my personal life and career.” This dedication is evident by her active involvement as Vice Chair of the Brown County Chamber of Commerce, Board Member of the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund, Director of Brown County Kiwanis Club of Southern Hills Region, President of the Brown County Law Library, and Vice President of the Brown County Bar Association.

Worley adds, “I am a proud, lifelong Republican who comes from a long line of Republicans.”She is the former Treasurer of the Brown County Conservative Republican Women and Vice Chair of the Brown County Republican Central Committee.She is a fair, balanced leader, and if elected, Worley will make all legal decisions based upon the law and facts of each case, free from political influence.

Worley recently had the opportunity to attend the Jo Ann Davidson Leadership Institute which aims to increase the number of competent Republican women in public and community service. Each year, only 20-25 women from across Ohio are selected to join. As a graduate of this prestigious program, she is better poised to serve as judge.

She shares, “I had the opportunity to gain useful knowledge and develop key relationships from this program that will allow me to better serve Brown County.”

Worley is dedicated to serving her fellow Brown Countians as Municipal Court Judge and promises to lead with passion, zest, and commitment to make a positive impact on Brown County now and in the future years to come.

To learn more about Courtney Worley, visit www.CourtneyWorley.com and follow her on social media www.facebook.com/CourtneyWorleyForJudge.