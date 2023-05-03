William L. Jacobs, age 81, of Milford, OH passed away Monday, May 1, 2023 at his residence. He was born on July 19, 1941 in Hamilton County, OH to the late Wilbur and Dorothy (Faul) Jacobs. He was a postal worker and was a member of the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by 2 brothers in law, Dan Winters and Robert McKinley.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Juanita Jacobs of Milford, OH; sons, Tony (Lisa) Jacobs of Friends Wood, TX, Dwayne (Barbara) Jacobs of Milford, OH, Tim (Sandra) Jacobs of Milford, OH; daughter, Angela (Kenneth) Hodges of Milford, OH; sisters, Mary Winters of CA, Marjorie McKinley of Cincinnati, OH, Pat (Montie) McAfee of Amelia, OH; 10 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial service will be held Friday, May 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the St. Mary Catholic Church, 6647 Van Buren Street in Arnheim. Father Byers will be officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville.

If desired, memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

