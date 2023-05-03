Richard “Dicky” Alan Lunsford, age 83, of Ripley, Ohio passed away peacefully Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. He graduated from Ripley Union Lewis Huntington High School in 1958 and married his high school sweetheart, Sara Sue Parker on June 20, 1959. Dicky retired from Dayton Power and Light after more than 30 years of service at the age of 68. In his free time he enjoyed collecting and tinkering with classic cars, working in his garage, spending time with his family and wintering with friends at their retirement home in Ft. Myers, Florida. Dicky had a love of racing cars, traveling and enjoying all that life had to give. He was born February 20, 1940 in Ripley, Ohio the son of the late Woodrow “Woody” and Ruth (Mussinan) Lunsford. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother – Ronald Lee Lunsford and one son-in-law – Jeffrey Ormes.

Mr. Lunsford is survived by his wife of 63 years – Sara Sue Lunsford; two daughters – Kimberly Schadle (Gail) of Eaton, Ohio and Paula Ormes (Mike Roberts) of Springboro, Ohio; four grandchildren – Gabriel Schadle (Jennifer) of Morehead, Kentucky, Nicholas Schadle (Emily Cross) of Eaton, Ohio, Alexandra Kattine (Kaleb) of Maysville, Kentucky, Hagan Ormes (Jenyfer Gutierrez) of Ripley, Ohio; six great grandchildren – Crosby, Porter, Harper, Otto, Paxtyn and Hank and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Matthew Carpenter will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Jeff Ormes Memorial Scholarship c/o People’s Bank in Ripley, Ohio or The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration at www.aftd.org.

