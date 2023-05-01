The UC Clermont Art Gallery will host the exhibit “Putting it All Together: Stories We Tell Ourselves” by artist Mallory Feltz through June 27. The exhibition is free and open to the public.

Feltz is a visual artist originally from Dayton, Ohio, who is interested in a wide variety of materials and has always enjoyed building things. She earned her bachelor’s degree in sculpture from the University of Cincinnati’s College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning in 2006, and completed her MFA in sculpture in 2009 at Louisiana State University.

Her work has been exhibited locally and nationally in various group and solo shows. In addition, Mallory has two permanent outdoor sculptures — in Hamilton, Ohio, outside the “City of Sculpture” offices, and in Brookline, N.H., at The Andres Institute of Art. Mallory also created work for BLINK Cincinnati in 2017, 2019 and 2022.

Feltz’s exhibit at UC Clermont features a series of fabric and paper collages that explore how humans try to make sense of their world and place within it. Using animals as a connection point between all the works, this exhibition creates stories and builds relationships between the strange, the unfamiliar and the mythical with reality. Many of the works use stuffed animal fabric as the main material to create illustrations that resemble bedtime storybook pages.

“No matter the inspiration, storytelling is a part of humanity and has an amazing way of uniting people and potentially explaining our mysterious world,” Feltz said.

The UC Clermont Art Gallery is located in the Snyder building on the college’s campus at 4200 Clermont College Drive, Batavia, Ohio. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., or by appointment. Learn more at ucclermont.edu/community-arts.