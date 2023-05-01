The U.S. Grant Homestead Association, in partnership with the Village of Georgetown, would like to thank every guest, volunteer, speaker, performer, donor and contributor at the 201st Birthday Celebration of our Native Son, Ulysses S. Grant, on Thursday, April 20 and Saturday, April 22.

The April 20 program titled “Grant’s World Tour” was hosted by the Brown County Historical Society at the United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Georgetown. This superb presentation was done by Dr. Ned Lodwick. There were over 100 people in attendance, several of those attendees from out of town. Dr. Lodwick shared the most interesting stories about U.S. Grant and his worldwide travels that followed his presidency.

On April 22, the USGHA welcomed guests of all-ages during their annual U.S. Grant Days. There were several visitors who toured our historic sites, hearing a site summary from each of the docents located at the U.S. Grant Boyhood Home/Grant tannery, the Schoolhouse, the Grant statue, the Kevin Miller mural sites, and the Morgan’s Raid marker. After a special lunch for visitors at the Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, the Harry Pedigo Band provided attendees over at the Gaslight Theater with excellent Civil War period music. Following the Pedigos, from 2pm-4pm, nearly 350 attendees enjoyed a wonderful living history presentation by Dr. E.C. Fields (General Grant) and Tom Wright (President Lincoln), also at the Gaslight Theater.

The Grand Finale of the evening was kicked-off with another performance from the Pedigos, a brief living history moment with U.S. Grant and President Lincoln and a magnificent fireworks display over the Historic Courthouse in Georgetown. Again, we would like to thank everyone who helped to make this event possible. With several hundred in attendance, the turnout for these events were more than appreciated! The USGHA is already looking forward to next year!

As always, for more information about the USGHA please visit our website at www.usgrantboyhoodhome.org or our Facebook Page: U.S. Grant Boyhood Home and Schoolhouse Historic Sites.