Jimmy Dale Brierly, 76, of Hamersville, Ohio, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a general contractor and “jack of all trades”. Mr. Brierly was born September 26, 1946 in Winchester, Ohio the son of the late Arthur and Pauline (Ross) Brierly. He was also preceded in death by two sisters – Peggy Leonard and Linda McKenzie; two brothers – William and Ward Brierly.

Mr. Brierly is survived by his loving wife of fifty-seven years – Susan (Hamilton) Brierly; two daughters – Paula Brierly of Williamsburg, Ohio and Karen Mahon of Cincinnati, Ohio; two granddaughters – Megan and Riley Mahon of Cincinnati, Ohio; one brother – Eddie Brierly (Barb) of Maysville, Kentucky; two sisters – Garnet Wisby of Hamersville, Ohio and Karyhl Swanger of Ripley, Ohio.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, May 13, 2023 at American Legion Post #367 in Ripley, Ohio.

Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley is serving the family.

